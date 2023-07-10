What is Prime, the Logan Paul energy drink under US scrutiny?

An energy drink backed by social media personality and wrestler Logan Paul is facing scrutiny from US politicians over its high levels of caffeine.

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has called on federal regulators to investigate Prime, a beverage company founded by Paul and YouTuber KSI that has become popular among children. Mr Schumer says the drink has an “absurd” amount of caffeine.

The company's website states that the drink should not be consumed by anyone under 18 years of age, but Mr Schumer has accused the company's marketing of targeting kids.

“One of the summer’s hottest status symbols for kids is not an outfit, or a toy – it’s a beverage,” Mr Schumer said during a news conference at the weekend.

“But buyer and parents beware, because it’s a serious health concern for the kids it so feverishly targets.

What is Prime?

Prime energy drinks are marketed as zero-sugar and vegan beverages sold in colourful bottles.

Each beverage contains 200mg of caffeine, which is equal to six cans of Coke or nearly two Red Bull energy drinks.

A typical carbonated beverage contains 30-40mg of caffeine, according to the US Food and Drug Administration.

Health experts have warned that children could face negative consequences, such as increased blood pressure and heart rate, as well as higher anxiety, by regularly consuming energy drinks.

The company says its Prime Energy product should not be consumed by anyone under age 18, women who are pregnant or anyone sensitive to caffeine.

The company sells a separate drink which contains no caffeine. But in a letter to the FDA, Mr Schumer claimed there was little difference in how the two beverages were marketed to children, the Associated Press reported.

“Prime Energy Drink has so much caffeine that it could endanger kids’ health,” Mr Schumer wrote on Twitter.

“The FDA must investigate Prime for its absurd caffeine content and its marketing targeting kids on social media.”