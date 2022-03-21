London architect designs colonnade trio at Egypt's El Gouna resort town

A trio of L-shaped colonnades are the latest feature to be added to the El Gouna Festival Plaza, one of the centrepieces of the Red Sea resort city, popular among Egypt’s affluent classes.

Designed by Studio Seilern in London, the colonnades are the first part of a massive cultural complex that Orascom Developments, the construction juggernaut which owns and manages most of El Gouna, intends to use to increase footfall in the city all year round.

Christina Seilern, the head architect on the project, has been working with Orascom for a number of years, having completed a restaurant in the Swiss Alps commissioned by the company.

A trio of colonnades encloses a plaza in the Red Sea resort town of El Gouna. The area is where a prominent film festival takes places every year, attended by the country's top celebrities. Photo: Paul Riddle

Inspired by the scale of ancient Egyptian structures and borrowing elements from Moorish architecture, the trio of colonnades were designed to protect from the hot sun and strong winds native to El Gouna.

“The design of the colonnades was really derived from Egypt,” Seilern tells The National. “We’re contextualists. We are a novice company out of London and we don’t believe in just coming into a country and saying ‘this is how we do it’ and here we are.”

Seilern says she and her team took the time to understand the local culture and find aspects of it that inspired them. These aspects were then inserted into her design of both the colonnades and the yet-to-be-completed events hall.

El Gouna Festival Plaza after the completion of a trio of L-shaped colonnades designed by the London-based Studio Seilern. Photo: Paul Riddle

“I wanted to find the right language to approach the design,” says Seilern. “The arches we ended up going with are originally a Moorish design and we thought this would be an appropriate reference. The one thing that’s very Egyptian about the design, however, is the scale."

Measuring more than 20 metres in height, the colonnades, which are made of two different types of concrete, are the tallest structure in El Gouna. They resemble some of the larger ancient Egyptian temples that can be found in Luxor, Seilern says.

The two-tone colour scheme was derived from the colours one often sees in El Gouna, which is on the Red Sea but is also surrounded by the rocky mountains of Sinai.

The inner arches of a colonnade in the Egyptian Red Sea resort town of El Gouna. Though regular colonnades include two rows of columns that face each other, Seilern staggered hers for a more modern effect. Photo: Paul Riddle

Colonnades usually consist of two rows of columns that face each other on both sides, however Seilern’s design staggered the alignment for a more modern feel.

She is also leading the design and construction of El Gouna’s much-anticipated cultural centre, set to be a dedicated space for a popular film festival attended by top celebrities which takes place in the city every year.

The centre will be built around the colonnades and complement their design, explains Seilern.

“What we are trying to accomplish with the cultural centre was to elevate the city’s profile but more importantly to bring year-long activity to it,” Seilern says. “This is a key thing when you want to turn a city from just being a seasonal tourist destination into a proper vibrant town.”

The fact that the cultural centre was intended to be emblematic of the city made including a body of water in the design practically mandatory.

“We wanted to make a building that is in Gouna, from Gouna and belongs to Gouna. So playing with water elements in the design became very important, especially using it strategically as a reflective surface.

No completion date for the new El Gouna cultural centre has been revealed. Photo: Paul Riddle

“When you stand at a distance facing the colonnades, you can see them reflected beautifully off the water’s surface.”

Additionally, having a body of water so close provides a cooling effect on the festival plaza, she explains.

Seilern had previously worked with Orascom in the Swiss Alps resort town of Andermatt, where she designed and oversaw the construction of a restaurant and a concert hall.

A completion date for the cultural centre has not been finalised.