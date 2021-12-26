Pyjamas to ball gowns: how celebrities rang in Christmas 2021

Celebrities, they’re just like us. Or are they? On Christmas day, several A-listers took to social media to provide us with a glimpse of how they spent their time. From candid selfies in their Christmas pyjamas to professionally-taken festive shots detailing their homes, it’s a wonderfully varied mix. Here’s a look at some of them.

Eva Longoria

The actress, who is a frequent visitor to Dubai, is clearly a big fan of Christmas pyjamas, demonstrating this with not one but two posts she put up. One taken the night before Christmas shows the actress makeup-free, cuddling her son Santiago in front of a Christmas tree. A second picture up on Christmas Day showed her alongside husband Jose Baston, with the family matching in red.

Reese Witherspoon

It’s no secret that Reese Witherspoon is big on Christmas. The actress posted adorable snaps with her family looking cosy in front of the Christmas tree, as well as plenty of candids of them having a jolly good time. “Where I want to be. With my family. By a fire. Laughing. Enjoying each other’s company,” she captioned the post. Seems like Christmas goals.

The Kardashian family

Speaking of Christmas goals, Kim Kardashian shared a group photo featuring herself, sister Khloe and mother Kris Jenner. The group photo also included many of the youngsters who are part of the Kardashian clan, including Kim's four children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, Khloe's daughter's True, and Rob’s daughter, Dream, dressed in matching sets, making this an adorable Christmas card-worthy photograph.

Kendall Jenner

The model was notably absent from Kim’s photo, but fret not, because she posted a Christmas photo of her own. In it, Jenner stuns in a voluptuous black ball gown with a full mermaid cut, in front of a Christmas tree. We would expect nothing less from the diva.

Olivia Rodrigo

The good 4 u singer surprised her Instagram followers with a throwback photo which proves that performing comes naturally to the young star. The picture features Rodrigo at age 5, performing what she says was her very first Christmas song “the bels”. If only fans could hear this one too.

Rihanna

Rodrigo wasn't the only singer who provided fans with an intimate look at her past. Rihanna shared a snap of a childhood photo of hers, perched on Santa’s lap. There was no caption accompanying it, but the picture really does say it all.

David and Victoria Beckham

There’s no doubt that Christmas is big in the Beckham household. Just a day before Christmas, Victoria shared a sweet video of David roasting his own chestnuts over the fireplace, while wearing a Santa Claus hat and singing a festive tune. If that wasn’t enough of a Christmas present for fans of the power couple, she also shared a more formal picture of the entire Beckham family, dressed to the nines, in front of the Christmas tree the next day.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

Proof that they really are just like us, Teigen shared some sweet snaps of herself and Legend having fun at a festive carnival on Christmas Eve.

“Soaking wet rats at the carnival,” she captioned the post. “I know not everyone can be with their loved ones right now but prayers for a happy Christmas and a better year ahead.”

Lily Collins

It really does appear the Emily in Paris star is having an ideal Christmas day – with her new husband Charlie McDowell and their all-too-adorable pup. “A very Merry first married Christmas from our lil fam,” she captioned the post.

It was soon followed by a picture of her dozing off with the puppy, while wearing a festive jumper. Sounds like the best way to spend the day.

Billie Eilish

The singer, who just turned 20 and celebrated with a candy cane cake, posted a series of photos she’s taken that capture her festive celebrations. Going by the images, it looks like she’s having a fine time with family, decorations, and loads of lit-up Christmas trees. “My favourite time of the year” she captioned the post.

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello

Some serious celebrity power couple goals came from Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello this season and both posted adorable photos gazing lovingly into each other’s eyes, in front of a tree. An adorable dog also features in the pictures, just the icing on the Christmas cake.

Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa

The lovebirds were also captured in festive onesies, gazing into each other’s eyes this Christmas. “If you don’t have matching Christmas onesies, what (are) you doing?” Kate Hudson posted.

