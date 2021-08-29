Black Eyed Peas to perform at Giza pyramids in October

Egypt’s famed Giza pyramids will host world-famous RnB group the Black Eyed Peas for a large-scale concert on October 2.

The group are massively popular in the Middle East and North Africa, with several of their hits over the years reaching the top of the region’s charts.

The show will be the group’s first in Egypt, but not the first in the Arab world, as they have played in the UAE.

The event is being organised by the same events management company that flew in Jennifer Lopez for a sold-out concert in the Egyptian north coast in 2019.

Jennifer Lopez during her concert on the beach of North Coast city of New Alamein, north of the Egyptian capital Cairo, on August 9, 2019. AFP / Khaled Desouki

The group’s biggest hits are from the 2000s when they were fronted by Fergie Duhamel.

But she left the group in 2017, after launching a meteoric solo career in which she released some of her most popular songs.

Fergie performs at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre. Pawan Singh / The National

Aside from Fergie, all the group’s original members, rappers will.i.am, Apl.de.ap and Taboo, will be at the concert.

They will be joined by the Peas’ newest member, singer-songwriter J Rey Soul, who became a permanent part of the in 2020.

The Giza plateau has played host to some of the world’s most famous musical acts, including jazz legend Louis Armstrong in 1961, Frank Sinatra in 1979, Shakira in 2007 and Mariah Carey in 2010.

Frank Sinatra performs in front of the Sphinx in Giza on September 27, 1979, in Egypt. AP

How will Gen Alpha invest? Mark Chahwan, co-founder and chief executive of robo-advisory firm Sarwa, forecasts that Generation Alpha (born between 2010 and 2024) will start investing in their teenage years and therefore benefit from compound interest. “Technology and education should be the main drivers to make this happen, whether it’s investing in a few clicks or their schools/parents stepping up their personal finance education skills,” he adds. Mr Chahwan says younger generations have a higher capacity to take on risk, but for some their appetite can be more cautious because they are investing for the first time. “Schools still do not teach personal finance and stock market investing, so a lot of the learning journey can feel daunting and intimidating,” he says. He advises millennials to not always start with an aggressive portfolio even if they can afford to take risks. “We always advise to work your way up to your risk capacity, that way you experience volatility and get used to it. Given the higher risk capacity for the younger generations, stocks are a favourite,” says Mr Chahwan. Highlighting the role technology has played in encouraging millennials and Gen Z to invest, he says: “They were often excluded, but with lower account minimums ... a customer with $1,000 [Dh3,672] in their account has their money working for them just as hard as the portfolio of a high get-worth individual.”

Navdeep Suri, India's Ambassador to the UAE There has been a longstanding need from the Indian community to have a religious premises where they can practise their beliefs. Currently there is a very, very small temple in Bur Dubai and the community has outgrown this. So this will be a major temple and open to all denominations and a place should reflect India’s diversity. It fits so well into the UAE’s own commitment to tolerance and pluralism and coming in the year of tolerance gives it that extra dimension. What we will see on April 20 is the foundation ceremony and we expect a pretty broad cross section of the Indian community to be present, both from the UAE and abroad. The Hindu group that is building the temple will have their holiest leader attending – and we expect very senior representation from the leadership of the UAE. When the designs were taken to the leadership, there were two clear options. There was a New Jersey model with a rectangular structure with the temple recessed inside so it was not too visible from the outside and another was the Neasden temple in London with the spires in its classical shape. And they said: look we said we wanted a temple so it should look like a temple. So this should be a classical style temple in all its glory. It is beautifully located - 30 minutes outside of Abu Dhabi and barely 45 minutes to Dubai so it serves the needs of both communities. This is going to be the big temple where I expect people to come from across the country at major festivals and occasions. It is hugely important – it will take a couple of years to complete given the scale. It is going to be remarkable and will contribute something not just to the landscape in terms of visual architecture but also to the ethos. Here will be a real representation of UAE’s pluralism.

