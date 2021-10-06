Arab perspectives on Libya

Now the West will ask Libyans for payback

The millions never came to his rescue, and Libya was never liberated "inch by inch and zanga by zanga" as dictator Muammar Qaddafi had anticipated during his address to the people at the onset of the revolution, columnist Mazen Hammad noted in the Qatari newspaper Al Watan.

"The minute the fall of the city of Tripoli was announced and the legend of the horrible four-decade oppressive rule ended, a map of a new Libya, free of Qaddafi and company, began to take shape," he wrote.

The first warning for the upcoming state of is about the bill of expenses. The US and the other Nato members that took part in the liberation operation will have interminable lists of demands.

Nato will claim that it was its raids that enabled the rebels to advance so quickly to Tripoli, although another opinion might say that the liberation could have come more swiftly and at a lesser cost if the Nato raids been more intense and regular.

The US will allege that it was its intelligence coordination that empowered the rebels. "But the US and Nato will not speak much of the rebels' heroism or of the sluggishness of their own aid."

It is said that close to 40,000 Libyans sacrificed their lives to achieve the historic victory, whereas Nato didn't lose a man.

"Nato had a pivotal role that merits a just reward, but the reward mustn't be so large as to grant Libya's wealth and sovereignty to the West."

Now Libya can boast a Mandela of its own

The Libyans have every right to celebrate the fall of dictator Muammar Qaddafi after having endured four decades of his clowning and insanity, wrote Tareq Homayed, editor-in-chief of the London-based Asharq Al Awsat.

But the people should also celebrate the big discovery their arduous revolution has yielded; Mustafa Abdel Jalil, head of the National Transitional Council.

On Monday, and during a live telephone interview with Al Jazeera news channel, Mohammed Muammar Qaddafi was captured at his home by rebels.

Mr Abdel Jalil's reaction to the incident was commendable as he appeared on Al Jazeera on liberation night. "He showed the wisdom of a man aware of what awaits Libya. He was neither conceited nor gloating, although Col Qaddafi had called him and other NTC members traitors and rats."

He firmly rejected acts of revenge and warned against extremism. He clearly expressed his desire for Libya to get through this phase as peacefully as possible and promised fair trials.

"If this is the true essence of Mr Abdel Jalil, then the Libyans can congratulate themselves for having a Libyan Mandela in their midst. He is a true revolution leader like Gandi and other powerful leaders famed for their wisdom rather than their violence."

Libyans would be well advised to support their new leader and give him the trust required for the building of the promised honourable Libyan state.

Qaddafi's fall shows frailty of despotism

"The sudden fall of Muammar Qaddafi's regime in Libya, as we've seen it unfold on Arab and western news channels … confirms once again how frail Arab autocracies are, and how cunning they had been in having us buy into their slogans of patriotism, pan-nationalism and anti-colonialism," wrote Abdelbari Atwan, editor of the pan-Arab newspaper Al Quds al Arabi.

Yes, Nato forces played a big part in undermining Col Qaddafi's defences, but these were too feeble to begin with.

"The Libyan regime spent billions of dollars on modern weapons. Its army leaders peacocked at the main stands during annual parades, showing off tanks, missiles and warplanes … all of which were unable to make any difference," the editor wrote.

Libya is not Egypt or Tunisia. It is a country devoid of an active civil society - non-governmental organisations, associations, trade unions - and is governed by tribal and regional allegiances, the editor noted.

So at this point it is anyone's guess as to how things will turn out in the immediate future.

The very opposition that has led the Libyan revolution is a mixture of political ideologies cemented together by one thing: antagonism toward Col Qaddafi's four-decade rule.

"Now that this unifying factor is gone, existing schisms must be dealt with," said the editor.

Libyans were victims to Qaddafi's big ego

The Libyan people gave Muammar Qaddafi more than plenty of time - 42 years - to do something for them. What he spent all that time doing was turning them into a bunch of "unknowns" so his overinflated ego would be satisfied, according to Turki al Dakhil, a columnist with the Emirati newspaper Al Ittihad.

Typically for a megalomaniac, Col Qaddafi wanted all the attention to be trained on him at all times.

He even used to get jealous of Libyan football players who would shine at the national team, or Libyan singers who rose to relative fame.

"He wanted Libya to be limited to his name," the columnist said. "He made sure Libya was absent from all scenes - arts, literature, culture, sports and so forth."

In a bid to fashion Libya according to the "silly vision" of his Green Book - whereby his so-called "People's Committees" hear the demands of the people and respond to their needs - Col Qaddafi left his country without functioning ministries, without services, and without a judiciary - basically without an institutional infrastructure.

"The thing is, when you do read the Green Book, you feel that what it really advocates is a regime of constant mayhem," the writer said.

* Digest compiled by the Translation Desk

