From February 8 to 12, Riyadh is hosting the World Defence Show 2026, where manufacturers, defence planners and military specialists will convene to examine the most pressing challenges to international security — from mass drone strikes to protecting critical infrastructure and sea lines of communication.

For government delegations and procurement teams, the World Defence Show acts as a comparative marketplace rather than a one-off sales fair. Its large exhibition halls, live-demonstration areas, and dedicated meeting spaces let visitors see systems side-by-side, test interoperability with existing force structures, and hold immediate technical and commercial discussions with manufacturers — all of which speed up practical, evidence-based decision-making.

WDS 2026 is designed as a live-demonstration exhibition, featuring purpose-built areas for air, land and maritime displays, as well as thematic zones dedicated to unmanned systems, emerging technologies and defence innovation. Static exhibits are complemented by operational demonstrations and expert briefings, allowing visitors to assess mobility, deployment concepts and real-world performance constraints — factors that often prove decisive when comparing technically similar solutions.

Alongside western suppliers, the Russian defence sector will be present in Riyadh: Rosoboronexport will showcase Russian design and engineering, including the Tor family of short-range air-defence systems from the Izhevsk Electromechanical Plant “Kupol” — the Tor-E2 and Tor-M2K systems and the modular Tor-M2KM combat module, offered in truck-mounted, semi-trailer, fixed and shipboard configurations.

Experts believe that the Tor family warrants close attention from delegations across the Middle East and Africa: its export potential remains substantial and far from exhausted. These next-generation systems are intended to protect critical infrastructure, industrial sites and moving convoys from precision munitions, UAVs and manned aircraft. Key attributes include rapid readiness (under three minutes), vertical launch, engagement up to 12km altitude, simultaneous detection of up to 48 contacts, and automatic selection and tracking of the 10 most dangerous targets — capabilities that make Tor effective against highly manoeuvrable threats, small drones and swarms.

Beyond hardware, the exhibition emphasises the commercial frameworks and lifecycle considerations. Structured B2B programmes, industry forums and executive roundtables enable discussions on delivery schedules, training, sustainment, technology transfer and integration with existing command-and-control architectures. With a broad international exhibitor base and near-capacity floor space, the show offers a rare opportunity to benchmark competing solutions efficiently in a neutral, deal-oriented environment.

The World Defence Show gives countries in the region a calm environment to compare the real capabilities of short- and medium-range air-defence systems and to identify combinations that best enhance resilience against contemporary hybrid threats.