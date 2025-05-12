Sharia-compliant alternative investments: a new era of growth

We have witnessed a significant growth in Sharia-compliant alternative investments in recent years, with a shift in demand for more diversified, scalable, and transparent investment solutions, particularly in the GCC region, led by Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

This shift is reshaping Islamic finance and unlocking new opportunities for institutional investors, family offices and high-net-worth individuals seeking ethical, high-yield investments.

This growth and transformation are underpinned by the strong growth in Islamic finance, which is expected to reach $6.7 trillion in assets under management (AUM) by 2027 with the GCC holding 77 per cent of all Sharia-compliant assets. Islamic ETFs (exchange-traded funds) have grown nearly fivefold to $2.5 billion since 2019, and the number of Islamic ETFs has tripled to more than 30. Sukuk issuance continued to rise, with the global outstanding sukuk market exceeding $1 trillion in 2024 - a significant jump from $280 billion in 2013 - with Saudi Arabia and Malaysia being the largest contributors.

At the same time, the global alternative investment industry has been experiencing rapid expansion, with private markets’ assets under management projected to reach $18 trillion by 2027, growing at an 11 per cent CAGR (S&P Global). Alternative assets now make up a growing portion of portfolios, with private equity comprising 33 per cent, real assets 24 per cent, private debt 10 per cent and other alternative investments 33 per cent.

Looking ahead, younger high-net-worth Sharia-conscious investors are showing increasing interest in private market assets, further fuelling demand for alternative investment options across private equity, real assets and private credit.

Real estate investments continue to be of particular interest to GCC-based Sharia-compliant institutions, with institutions that invested more than 20 per cent doubling since 2022. As the GCC states continue to diversify, modernise and grow their economies, the supply-demand mismatch for high-quality residential, commercial and industrial property - the latter a sector where we have been extremely active - will offer investors strong investment opportunities.

For private equity, the increased maturity and sophistication in the GCC and an influx of multinational GPs have seen a step change in the GCC investment landscape. From $1 billion AUM in 2008, estimates for current GCC private equity AUM are now $12-$15 billion, with more than 100 active GPs in the region, including international firms. This figure reflects the amount of private equity capital managed by firms operating in the region and excludes additional capital that GCC investors have allocated to international funds.

Deal volumes are focused on technology, telecoms and financials, speaking to the diversification and growth prospects of GCC economies. For us, a key driver of investment opportunities that cuts across a number of these sectors, as elsewhere in the world, is the continued growth in business services outsourcing.

Alternative investments require Sharia supervisory boards and business teams working together to develop scalable yet compliant financial structures for SPVs or large-scale ventures. The success of this lies in maintaining innovation and scalability while adhering to Islamic values.

One area gaining traction is the alignment of Islamic finance with ethical and sustainable investing, as Shari’ah principles emphasise social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

In addition, technology, FinTech and cryptocurrency are rapidly transforming Islamic finance. Blockchain, for example, can enhance Sharia compliance by ensuring transparent and tamper-proof records of transactions. FinTech is also democratising access to Sharia-compliant investments, allowing a broader range of investors to participate in private market deals. Artificial intelligence is also playing a broader role - from optimising investment strategies and operational efficiency to enhancing due diligence, risk assessment and portfolio management - all while supporting compliance processes.

A major misconception in Islamic finance is that institutions apply superficial compliance checks while operating similarly to conventional financial institutions. However, Sharia scholars emphasise substance over form, making sure transactions uphold ethical and Islamic economic principles with integrity.

Although cryptocurrency remains a controversial area within Islamic finance, regulatory frameworks are evolving, and tokenised Sharia-compliant digital assets are gaining traction.

Overall, the outlook for Sharia-compliant alternative investments is very promising and with the growing institutional participation in private equity and real estate, the sector will undoubtedly continue to show strong growth.

In Praise of Zayed A thousand grains of Sand whirl in the sky

To mark the journey of one passer-by

If then a Cavalcade disturbs the scene,

Shall such grains sing before they start to fly? What man of Honour, and to Honour bred

Will fear to go wherever Truth has led?

For though a Thousand urge him to retreat

He'll laugh, until such counsellors have fled. Stands always One, defiant and alone

Against the Many, when all Hope has flown.

Then comes the Test; and only then the time

Of reckoning what each can call his own. History will not forget: that one small Seed

Sufficed to tip the Scales in time of need.

More than a debt, the Emirates owe to Zayed

Their very Souls, from outside influence freed.

No praise from Roderic can increase his Fame.

Steadfastness was the Essence of his name.

The changing years grow Gardens in the Sand

And build new Roads to Sand which stays the same.

But Hearts are not rebuilt, nor Seed resown.

What was, remains, essentially Alone.

Until the Golden Messenger, all-wise,

Calls out: "Come now, my Friend!" - and All is known - Roderic Fenwick Owen

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

