UK inflation rises to 10.1% in July

The UK racked up a new 40-year high in inflation on Wednesday, with the CPI index rising by 10.1 per cent in July.

It is a significant jump from 9.4% in June, and puts further strain on under-pressure families across the UK.

The figures, released by the Office for National Statistics, were higher than anticipated by economists and will add to fears of a looing recession as the cost of living crisis squeezes ever tighter. A rise of 9.8 per cent had been predicted.

The increase was largely down to food prices and staples including toilet rolls and toothbrushes, the ONS said.

It is the highest figure since February 1982, when CPI reached 10.4 per cent, according to ONS estimates.

However, worse is yet to come, according to experts.

Inflation is expected to peak later this year at 13.3 per cent and will push the UK into a recession, according to the Bank of England.

The Bank raised interest rates from 1.25 per cent to 1.75 per cent earlier this month, the largest increase in nearly three decades, as it tries to get a grip on spiralling inflation and bring it back to its target of 2 per cent.

The inflation rise comes before the energy price cap – which regulates what more than 20 million households pay for their gas and electricity – increases in October.

The cap is set to hit around £3,635 according to the latest predictions. It is an 84 per cent rise from today’s already record high price cap.

Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said before the latest announcement that motor fuel prices rose by 3 per cent month-on-month in July, which would push up inflation.

Experts think that the measure could dip in August before soaring again in September and October.

“Looking ahead, CPI inflation probably eased in August largely due to a 7 per cent or so month-to-month fall in motor fuel prices,” Mr Tombs said.

He added that retailers are expected to slow the pace of their price rises soon.

He added: “But the relief for households will be short-lived, due to the impending 80 per cent or so jump in Ofgem’s price cap. This could push up inflation by nearly four percentage points in October.”

This is a developing story