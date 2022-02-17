Britain’s costs squeeze causes financial pain for 76% of adults

Britain’s cost-of-living crisis is now being felt by three out of four adults, according to official figures, as the country braces for a further squeeze in April when higher energy bills and taxation take effect.

Seventy-six per cent of Britons have seen their cost of living increase in the past month, according to a new study from the Office for National Statistics, which analysed living standards between February 3 and 13.

This was up 7 percentage points on the 69 per cent that complained of the same financial strain in the previous period.

The major factors causing the financial squeeze include soaring food prices for 90 per cent of those questioned, rising energy bills for 77 per cent and increases in the price of fuel for 69 per cent.

Myron Jobson, senior personal finance analyst at interactive investor, said price rises are much higher than most households are used to and keeping a lid on spending is now a daily battle, with the rising cost of living causing Britons to save less to maintain current levels of spending.

“Everyone has their own inflation number — it’s worth keeping a spreadsheet of your own spending habits so you can get a better idea of the goods and services that are eating most into your budget, and where you could cut back,” he said.

Britain's inflation rate rose to an annual rate of 5.5 per cent in January, taking prices to a fresh 30-year high, and the Bank of England expects inflation to hit 7.25 per cent in April — more than triple its 2 per cent target — when a 54 per cent surge in energy bills and higher taxes take effect.

Separate ONS data found British living standards declined at the fastest pace in almost eight years in December, as average pay increases were lower than the increase in consumer prices.

The squeeze on living standards will only worsen in April when the energy price cap — the maximum suppliers are allowed to charge in a year — goes up by £693 ($938), at the same time as a National Insurance increase of 1.25 per cent begins.

The latest ONS survey also found that more workers are returning to their offices, with just 17 per cent of people working exclusively from home during the period, compared with 22 per cent in the final weeks of January.

Almost seven in 10 working adults said they had travelled to work during the period, although the data did not specify if this was every day, up from 62 per cent previously.

The number of staff self-isolating due to Covid-19 also fell, with the highest numbers working in education and social care.

Despite the relaxation of face-covering rules, 88 per cent of those questioned said they still wore one when out in the past seven days.

However, easing lockdown restrictions benefited businesses, with the majority of firms reporting a rise in sales in January, compared with December.

There was also a rise in the number of shoppers heading to stores, with Springboard saying footfall increased 2 per cent in the week to February 12 compared with the previous week — the fifth consecutive week of rises, although they were still down on pre-pandemic levels.

“Just how long shoppers will keep splashing the cash will be an increasing cause for concern for retailers especially with the one-two punch of another interest rate rise in March, and energy bills being hiked dramatically in April,” said Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

Meanwhile, the number of people heading out to restaurants in the week to February 14 was up 129 per cent from the level seen in the equivalent week of 2020, indicating that Valentine’s Day was a success, however, the equivalent week last year did not include Valentine’s Day.