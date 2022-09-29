Russia to annex Ukrainian territories on Friday

Russia will formally annex four occupied regions of Ukraine on Friday, the Kremlin said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will sign four "treaties of accession" tomorrow afternoon, TASS news agency reported press secretary Dmitry Peskov as saying.

Putin is to meet with the Moscow-installed leaders of Luhasnk, Donetsk and Zaporozhye before a ceremony at the Kremlin, the secretary said.

Votes on joining Russia were held across the four regions this week and have been widely rejected by the international community.

EU denounces holding of illegal “referenda” and their falsified outcome.



This is another violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty + territorial integrity, amidst systematic abuses of human rights.



We commend the courage of Ukrainians, who continue to oppose & resist Russian invasion. — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) September 28, 2022

Reports of armed men going door-to-door to collect votes emerged in multiple areas.