Russia to annex Ukrainian territories on Friday

Russian President Vladimir Putin to announce 'accession' of four Ukrainian regions

The National
Sep 29, 2022
Russia will formally annex four occupied regions of Ukraine on Friday, the Kremlin said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will sign four "treaties of accession" tomorrow afternoon, TASS news agency reported press secretary Dmitry Peskov as saying.

Putin is to meet with the Moscow-installed leaders of Luhasnk, Donetsk and Zaporozhye before a ceremony at the Kremlin, the secretary said.

Votes on joining Russia were held across the four regions this week and have been widely rejected by the international community.

Reports of armed men going door-to-door to collect votes emerged in multiple areas.

Updated: September 29, 2022, 10:23 AM
